Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.73.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CPT opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.
Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.
