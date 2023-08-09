Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,020. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

