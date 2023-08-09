Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,685. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.