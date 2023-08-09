Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.47

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.94. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 612 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

