CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $229,538.50 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00281830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.62 or 0.00793215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00532351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00121310 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

