Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,563.38

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,563.38 ($58.32) and traded as low as GBX 4,540 ($58.02). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,570 ($58.40), with a volume of 73,465 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3,499.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,561.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,701.65.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is presently -3,538.46%.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

