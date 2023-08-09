Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 625 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. 1,215,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,951. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

