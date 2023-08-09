Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 19.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 196,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

