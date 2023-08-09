Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 1,571 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 443,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.