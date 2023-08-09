Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

