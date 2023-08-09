Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 5,122 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 712,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,842. The company has a market cap of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

