CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $201 million to $221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 1,532,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,007. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $14,217,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

