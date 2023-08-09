Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.