Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBOE. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.44.

CBOE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 639,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

