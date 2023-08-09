CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $38.41 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,551.68 or 1.00012878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04865382 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,069,762.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.