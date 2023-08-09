Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.81. Celanese also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.58. 266,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

