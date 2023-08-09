Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

CLS stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.16. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

