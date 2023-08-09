Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 11,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cellectis by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

