Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Cellectis Trading Down 1.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cellectis by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
