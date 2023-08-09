Celsius Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,587 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average daily volume of 5,652 call options.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Celsius by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $29.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. 3,177,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. Celsius has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

