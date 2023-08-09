Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.