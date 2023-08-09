Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.45

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.30. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 73,202 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

