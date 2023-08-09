Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

CERE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.74. 18,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.