CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,745 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

