Chardan Capital Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $17.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 496.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 60,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.63. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2,127.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

