Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.82. 1,263,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,365. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.