Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

