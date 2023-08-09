Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

CSSE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 44,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

