Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSSE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 44,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

