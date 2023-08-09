Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 7,098,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.