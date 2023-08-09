Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.86-6.01 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

CHH traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.51. 101,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $133.19.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

