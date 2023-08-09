Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. 197,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,732. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,894. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,640,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

