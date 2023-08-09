Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 4.4%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Chorus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

About Chorus

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.