Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 115,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,286. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

