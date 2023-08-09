CIBC Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $8.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

