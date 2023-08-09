CIBC Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.80.

Get Cascades alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAS

Cascades Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,816. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.10. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.99.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.0957249 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.