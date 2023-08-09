Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. TheStreet raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,331. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.