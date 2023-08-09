Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMPR. TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

CMPR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,437. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179,871 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

