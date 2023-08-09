Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 844,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,650. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

