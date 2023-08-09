CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 2564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CION shares. Hovde Group started coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $170,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

