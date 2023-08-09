Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 18,519,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,891. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.