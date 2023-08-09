Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,021,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 545,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 217,264 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Articles

