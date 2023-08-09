Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $758.06 million, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 2.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 77.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

