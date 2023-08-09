Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

