Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The firm has a market cap of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,393.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $250,713.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Clark sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $116,683.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,978.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $426,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

