CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CME traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.12. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

