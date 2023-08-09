CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 31st

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

