CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.96

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 911791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $1,426,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

