Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Codexis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDXS

Codexis Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Codexis has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.