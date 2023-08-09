Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

COGT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 2,541,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,042,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,772,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 452,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 597,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.