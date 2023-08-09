Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 260,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,691. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.