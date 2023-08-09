Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 1.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 176,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 649,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 212,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 386,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,400. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

